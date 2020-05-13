E-Money Gets Bailed After Facing Questions In Police Custody

Five Star Music boss, E-Money has been bailed from police custody where he was taken in for questioning yesterday in Lagos.

A top source said, “E-Money visited the Force HQ annex today and met with police detectives and was grilled for about six hours. He came along with two others and responded to many questions. Somebody took his bail and he was allowed to leave and return on Wednesday for more questioning.”

This comes after report revealed that the Inspector General of Police Adamu Muhammed ordered a probe into his flamboyant lifestyle which he usually displays on social media.

A top police officer said, “We received a signal from the Force headquarters on Monday that the police detail of music executive, E-Money, be immediately withdrawn and an investigation into the man be launched.

“The IG was surprised that policemen were attached to him in the first place and were being used like domestic servants, carrying umbrellas, opening doors and doing menial jobs for him.

“The policemen were discovered to be attached to B Operations at the command headquarters and not MOPOL which is the usual practice. So, we have withdrawn his policemen and we are inviting him for questioning. The policemen will also be interrogated.”