Christians May Stop Going To Church Over Coronavirus – Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center has said that the coronavirus pandemic may stop many Christians from going to church after it’s over.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Pastor Sam Adeyemi stated that the streaming of services online, which became popular as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, will become the norm after the pandemic is over.

According to him, people will prefer to stream services online and in the comfort of their homes instead of being physically present in church.

He said “That’s an issue I have pondered upon severally because the church may not be the same again after this COVID-19 experience. As you can see, many people have been receiving messages via online broadcast from their homes. It’s no longer like before that they have to be physically present in churches”.

“Now that many have been used to worshiping God from the comfort of their rooms, will they go to church when COVID-19 is finally over? “Many Christians may also feel relaxed on Sundays when they usually go to church,” he added.