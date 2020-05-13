Buhari Did Not Order Madagascar COVID-19 Drug – Presidential Aide

Tolu Ogunlesi, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has debunked claims that the Madagascar COVID-19 drug was ordered by his principal.

Concise News learnt that the drug which leaders in Madagascar claim cures COVID-19 has been ordered by Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie who confirmed the development stated that the drug will be subjected to analysis before it is approved for use.

Reacting to the development, Tolu Ogunlesi stated that the drug was not ordered by Nigeria. According to him, Nigeria is only picking up its allocation.

“Worth saying again: Nigeria did not “order” the alleged Covid-19 cure from Madagascar. We got an allocation. Many other African countries did.

“We are simply picking up our allocation. And it will be subjected to standard NAFDAC procedures. No validation no use. It’s that simple,” he tweeted.