Antonio Conte Speaks On Beating Mourinho 4-0 In EPL

Former Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte has revealed that his 4-0 win against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United marked a turning point in his spell in England.

Conte won the English Premier League in his first season in charge of Chelsea.

However, Conte who now manages Inter Milan never had it easy at the beginning of his spell at Chelsea which saw him suffer a 3-0 loss to Arsenal.

“I live my job in an intense way!” Conte told Sky Sports, after he was asked about his wild goal celebrations.

“Sometimes I show my passion and I want to share my happiness with the fans. I had an amazing relationship with Chelsea fans.

“That game was important for us because when you win 4-0 against a top team it’s a boost because we understood very well that we could fight to win the league.

“This game gave us confidence and belief in ourselves and we created a fantastic relationship with our fans.”