Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to the decision of the administration of President Buhari to bring the Madagascar COVID-19 drug to Nigeria.

Concise News reported that a batch of the drug meant for Nigeria is currently on Equitorial Guinea from where it will be airlifted to Abuja.

Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, had stated that Nigeria will try out the drug which leaders of Madagascar claim cures COVID-19.

With everything set for the arrival of the drug, Shehu Sani advised the government to exercise caution before approve the usage of the drug.

He tweeted: “Madagascan #COVID19 remedy should be clinically and scientifically tested.

“Once it’s found to be effective and with no serious side effects, it should be approved, purchased in bulk quantities and supplied to our clinics.

“If there are serious issues with the remedy, it should be discarded.”