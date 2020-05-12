Sunmbo Adeoye And Husband Welcome Second Child Together

Sunmbo Adeoye and her husband, Pastor David Adeoye, have announced the arrival of their second child together, a baby girl.

This will be the fourth child of Sunmbo Adeoye who has two boys, Nino and Zion, with singer 2Face Idibia.

David Adeoye took to Facebook to break the news this after.

He wrote: “REJOICE WITH US

Our Princess is here. We return all glory and honour to God. My beautiful wife and our new Princess are doing great. The Lord will complete what He has began in your life in Jesus matchless name.

“I will bless the LORD at all times;

his praise shall continually be in my mouth.

let the humble hear and be glad.

Oh, magnify the LORD with me,

and let us exalt his name together!” (Ps.34:1-3).

Due to the government’s policy of social distancing, naming ceremony and all greetings will not be as we know it. Thank you for your Prayers and Love over the years.

You are Great!”