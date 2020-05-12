PDP Slams Buhari Govt For Importing Madagascar COVID-19 Herbal Cure

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed the Buhari-led administration for opting to import COVID-19 herbal cure from Madagascar.

Concise News recalls that Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie, confirmed that the country will be importing the herbal cure from Madagascar which was made from artemisia, a herb with anti-malaria properties.

Reacting to the development, PDP through its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan stated that Buhari’s administration lacks leadership for opting to import the herbal cure made from the plant which also grows in Nigeria.

According to Ologbondiyan: “Our party the PDP has always canvassed for homegrown approaches to the issue of COVID-19.

“We have demanded that the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in conjunction with the NCDC should ensure that our medical doctors, Epidemiologists, those in the orthodox and unorthodox medicals are supported in seeking homegrown solutions, that has been the opposition of the PDP.

“It is rather strange to us that rather than them we are going outside our country to import herbs and medications which we have all around us here, it is very strange.

“We have herbs locally which can be used for the purpose of treating COVID-19 and we are now going ahead to import the same from Madagascar. This is strange and does not show leadership on the side of the government.”