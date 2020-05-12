Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has said that no government or organization can stop his country from going forward with its COVID-19 drug.

This comes after the World Health Organization, WHO, stated that the drug has not been clinically tested.

Rajoelina who spoke to French media said, “If it wasn’t Madagascar, and if it was a European country that had actually discovered this remedy, would there be so much doubt? I don’t think so,” he said.

Rajoelina continued: “African scientists… should not be underestimated.

“I think the problem is that (the drink) comes from Africa and they can’t admit… that a country like Madagascar… has come up with this formula to save the world,” said Rajoelina.

The drug has already been delivered to Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Niger and Tanzania. Concise News learns that Nigeria is also awaiting its own consignment.

“No country or organisation will keep us from going forward,” Rajoelina said in response to the WHO’s concerns.

He said proof of the tonic’s efficacy was in “the healing of our sick”.

Madagascar has183 confirmed cases and 105 recoveries with no death.

“The patients who were cured were cured through the administration of Covid-Organics alone,” the president said.