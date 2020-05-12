Osinbajo Is The Chairman Of Short People Association – El-rufai (Video)

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said that the new chairman of short people association is vice president Yemi Osinbajo.
El-rufai disclosed this in a tweet in response to a video clip of an interview he had with comedian Gbadewonuola Olateju Oyelakin, also known as Teju Babyface.
“Yes…..I remember this @Tejubabyfacetv interview in 2010…..how time flies….HE VP Osinbajo is the current chairman of the Nigerian Association of Short People…
“So we are represented at the highest echelons of governance! Thanks Teju,” El-Rufai wrote.
In the short clip shared on Twitter by Teju Babyface, El-Rufai made fun of himself, saying he used to be secretary-general of the ‘Short People Association’.
