Nigeria Has Herb Used For Madagascar COVID-19 Drug – Minister

The Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has said that the strain of herb used by Madagascar in making its COVID-19 drug is also in Nigeria.

Ehanire disclosed this during the daily press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Ehanire also stated that the drug from Madagascar will be analysed to see how it can be of benefit.

“Concerning the question on the cure from Madagascar, this has been making the news and we have the promise of being able to get a sample of the herb/botanical product for analysis and also probably use that opportunity to speak with the health authorities particularly the scientific community on how they use it.

“We will also give that to the research community with us here (in Nigeria) to examine and do what they can do with it.

“We will like to compare the sample with the strain here in our country whether they are identical or similar and see what properties it has. Things like that are normally subjected to analysis to find out how it works,” Ehanire said.

The Minister added that Nigeria also have a strain of the herb used by Madagascar to produce the COVID-19 drug.

He said, “We are going to get that sample and compare it with the strain here to know if they are exactly identical or similar and then see what properties it has.

“It will be subjected to analysis to find out what works in there and how it works and is used in getting a cure. All countries around the world are interested in finding a cure and we are not different; So we’ll look at all options and promises that have been made.

“Before we give any of these medicines to our people we will make sure they are actually safe and that they work.”