Laporta Wants Guardiola Back At Barcelona, To Contest For President

Former Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has said that he would like to see former manager Pep Guardiola return to the club.

Laporta disclosed this while speaking on his plans to contest for president of the club again.

Guardiola won two champions league trophies and other tournaments during his time as manager of Barcelona which was also the period Laporta held the helm of affairs as president.

On his campaign, Laporta said: “I’m working to present my presidential candidacy. I’m excited to continue working for the future of Barça. Barça’s problem is economical and image. The image of the club will have to be changed.”

“I would very much like Guardiola to come back, but now he is at (Manchester) City and it is a decision that Pep should take.

“He is a benchmark for Barcelona and many Catalans would like him to train Barça again. At the right time, I will speak to the person we think should be a Barça coach from 2021.”

Laporta also didn’t rule out the possibility of former player Xavi Hernandez returning to manage the club.

He said, “sooner or later he will end up training Barça” but also noted that “he must think if he is prepared to lead former teammates, which is not an easy thing.”