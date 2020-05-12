Kcee Welcomes Baby With His Wife On Her Birthday

Singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo aka Kcee of Five Star Music has announced the arrival of a baby boy with his wife.

Taking to social media, Kcee counted himself a lucky man to have welcomed the baby on his wife’s birthday.

The newborn baby is the singer’s third child with his wife Ijeoma.

Kcee wrote: “When counting the luckiest people on earth I count myself first, my wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy (King Kwemtochukwu Okonkwo) today which happens to be her birthday. The mother, the father, the newborn baby, Kanye, Sommy and off course his favorite uncle @iam_emoney1 are all doing very well. You all should pls help me wish @misseijay a happy birthday and ask her what she wants as her birthday gift cos money no be problem. God is the greatest no.”