The Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Muhammed has ordered a probe into the lifestyle of Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, the Chairman, Five Star Group.

An order has also been given to the Lagos State Police Command to withdraw the six police officers assigned to him.

This is connected to his use of the police officers like domestic staff as can be seen in the pictures he uploads on Instagram.

A top police officer said, “We received a signal from the Force headquarters on Monday that the police detail of music executive, E-Money, be immediately withdrawn and an investigation into the man be launched.

“The IG was surprised that policemen were attached to him in the first place and were being used like domestic servants, carrying umbrellas, opening doors, and doing menial jobs for him.

“The policemen were discovered to be attached to B Operations at the command headquarters and not MOPOL which is the usual practice. So, we have withdrawn his policemen and we are inviting him for questioning. The policemen will also be interrogated.”

An associate of his who was contacted, Chidozie Dike, stated that he’s not aware of any order concerning E-Money who claims to be a clearing and forwarding agent.

“I am not aware and I don’t think this is true,” Dike said.