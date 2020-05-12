Ganduje Extends Lockdown in Kano State By Seven Days

The Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led Kano State Government has announced the extension of the lockdown period declared in the state to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba, who explained that it followed “due consultations with Federal Government and key stakeholders in the health sector”.

The lockdown which has now been extended by sevens days is to reduce the community spread of coronavirus which made it become the second state after Lagos with the highest number of cases.

Garba appealed to the citizens to continue to maintain the guidelines given so as to ensure that the 666 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths recorded in the state don’t get surpassed.