Buhari Sends List Of Ambassadorial-designates To Senate

The Nigerian Senate has received a list of names containing nominee for career Ambassador-designates sent by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation.

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, made this known while addressing plenary on Tuesday.

He also stated that the list which goes in line with the constitution will be forwarded to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The names on the list obtained by newsmen include:

1. C.O. Nwachukwu – Abia

2. A. Kafas – Adamawa

3. R.U. Brown – Akwa Ibom

4. G.A. Odudigbo – Anambra

5. O.C. Onowu – Anambra

6. Y.S. Suleiman – Bauchi

7. E.S. Agbana – Bayelsa

8. B.B.N. Okoyen – Bayelsa

9. G.N. Okoko – Benue

10. A.M. Garba – Borno

11. M.E. Bashir – Borno

12. M.O. Abam – Cross River

13. A.E. Allotey – Cross River

40. I.N. Charles – Rivers

41. Z.M. Ifu – Taraba

42. B.B. Hamman – Yobe