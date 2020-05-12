Buhari Sends List Of Ambassadorial-designates To Senate

The Nigerian Senate has received a list of names containing nominee for career Ambassador-designates sent by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation.
Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, made this known while addressing plenary on Tuesday.
He also stated that the list which goes in line with the constitution will be forwarded to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.
The names on the list obtained by newsmen include:
1. C.O. Nwachukwu – Abia
2. A. Kafas – Adamawa
3. R.U. Brown – Akwa Ibom
4. G.A. Odudigbo – Anambra
5. O.C. Onowu – Anambra
6. Y.S. Suleiman – Bauchi
7. E.S. Agbana – Bayelsa
8. B.B.N. Okoyen – Bayelsa
9. G.N. Okoko – Benue
10. A.M. Garba – Borno
11. M.E. Bashir – Borno
12. M.O. Abam – Cross River
13. A.E. Allotey – Cross River
40. I.N. Charles – Rivers
41. Z.M. Ifu – Taraba
42. B.B. Hamman – Yobe
