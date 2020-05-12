Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gambari, a Kwara State indigene, scholar and diplomat replaces late Abba Kyari who died last month after testing positive for coronavirus. Details shortly.

A few weeks ago, Femi Adesina, a Special Adviser to the President, shared his thoughts about late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

In an article, Adesina disclosed that Kyari was the brain behind most of the projects accomplished by President Buhari.

He also expressed believe that most of Kyari’s sins were forgiven because of his love for Buhari.

The article reads: “Mallam Abba headed the bureaucracy of the Presidential Villa, and we constantly had things to do together. Almost daily. He had his strengths, and his weaknesses. We all do,” Adesina said.

“But my greatest plus for him was his loyalty to our principal. It was never in doubt. And for me, if you love Buhari, all your sins are forgiven. If they are like scarlet, they become white as snow. If they are red like crimson, they become white as wool. That is me, no apologies. Read More.