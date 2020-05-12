Antonio Conte Hails Lampard Over Performance At Chelsea

Frank Lampard has been hailed by Inter Milan manager, Antonio Conte, over his impressive debut as manager of Chelsea FC.

Since taking over in 2019 from Maurizio Sarri who took over from Conte, Lampard has been able to guide Chelsea to fourth place in the English Premier League.

Reacting to his performance so far, Conte stated that Lampard has what it takes to become one of the best managers in the world.

“I think he’s doing a really good job,” Conte told Sky Sports.

“This is Frank’s second experience after Derby. To manage and be the coach of a top team is not easy.

“But I think he has the skills and the ability to become one of the best managers in the world.

“It was a crucial moment for the team and me.

“He has to continue to work in this way, and I wish him the best for the future.”