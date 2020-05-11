Open Up Churches As Isolation Centers – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Global Community Church, CGCC, has advised that halls of churches should be used as isolation centers for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Tunde Bakare made this known just days after fellow clergymen, Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, frowned at the continued closure of churches while other businesses are allowed to operate amid coronavirus pandemic.

In the video below, Tunde Bakare revealed that his church’s auditorium in Lagos has been donated to the state government to be used as an isolation center.

He also stated that his private residence has been donated to the Ogun State government to help in their fight against the virus.

”I recommend that our church halls be made available to government as Isolation centers and those of us who could afford it should be there to support the government,” he said.