OAP Do2dtun Slam Those Who Celebrated Mother’s Day

OAP Do2dtun has slammed all those who don’t care about their mum but were on social media with pictures celebrating them on Mother’s Day which was yesterday.
In a tweet he shared, Do2dtun stated that a man who beats his wife and doesn’t care for his mum was on social media celebrating them on Mother’s Day.
He tweeted: “You posted a picture of ur mum or wife on Mother’s Day & u don’t care for them. Who are u deceiving? You are an infidel
“Stop playing to the gallery. Do what’s right.
“This to that one guy I know who beats his wife & doesn’t care for his mum but flaunts them on Mother’s Day”.
@draejohn22 reacted: “Some people flaunted their mum but didn’t put a call through to her throughout the day, and their mum didn’t even see their posts”.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.