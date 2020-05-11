Nkechi Blessing Clashes With Singer Dotman Over Her Unsolicited Advice

Actress Nkechi Blessing has been involved in a clash with singer Dotman after she rendered advice which no one solicited for.Nkechi Blessing slid into the DM of the singer where she hailed him for a new single which he just released. As if that was not enough, she advised Dotman against the manner with which he responded to an interviewer in a video trending online. Her advice didn’t sit well with Dotman who slammed Nkechi Blessing by describing her as a low budget Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. He also accused the of running a false giveaway on social media which he says she’s actually the one winning the money she claimed she was doling out. Swipe below.