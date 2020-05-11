Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, May 11th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, May 11th, 2020.

1. Nigeria, on Sunday, recorded 248 new cases of COVID-19.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed that this brings the total number of cases in Nigeria to 4399.

2. The Kano State Government has announced that it recorded five COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday.

The State Ministry of Health, which said this while confirming 26 new cases of the disease, added that 18 patients were discharged on Sunday.

3. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has given reasons he demolished Prodest Hotel in Alode and Etemeteh Hotel in Onne, both in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

Wike said the hotels were demolished after it violated an Executive Order on COVID 19, despite warnings from the State government.

4. The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of 21 coronavirus patients from the isolation centres at Onikan, Eti-Osa, First Cardiology Hospital, Lekki and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in the State.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement in a tweet via his Twitter account on Sunday, stating that the patients, 4 females and 17 males were discharged after full recovery from the virus.

5. The Dan Iyan of Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Bayero is dead.

Before his death, he was the district head of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the State.

6. The Borno State Government, on Sunday, discharged twelve COVID-19 patients from the isolation centre.

The Deputy Governor of Borno, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, who is also the Chairman of the State High Powered Taskforce on COVID-19, disclosed that six of those discharged were from the State’s isolation centre, while the others are from the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

7. FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello Musa has announced the discharge of seven COVID-19 patients in Abuja.

Bello, who made this known in a tweet on Sunday, added that the FCT has so far discharged 92 COVID-19 patients.

8. The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has said 150 and not 300 people died in the last 30 days as reported in the media. It was reported that 300 people died in Azare in Bauchi State from a yet to be identified ailment.

The Governor, who made the statement while addressing the press on Sunday said, “it’s 150 people that have died in the last 30 days, and not 300 people as reported in the media.”

9. One hundred and sixty stranded Nigerians in the United States of America arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday following their evacuation. An update by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said an Ethiopian Airline ET 8509 conveyed the returnees to Nigeria.

The evacuees comprised 92 males, 60 females and eight infants. The evacuation was originally planned to take place on Friday with an Ethiopian Airline flight ET509, but was later moved by a day to Saturday, and the flight changed to ET 8509 according to a circular by the Nigerian Consulate, in the United States.

10. US President, Donald Trump has said the dreaded coronavirus pandemic is going to “end without a vaccine.”