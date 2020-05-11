I Dumped Super Eagles Because Of Stephen Keshi – Taiye Taiwo

Taiye Taiwo has said that he dumped the Super Eagles of Nigeria because of late Stephen Keshi who was the coach of the team at the time.

Before his retirement, Taiye Taiwo featured in three Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, competitions and the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

His last outing for the Super Eagles was in February 2012 against Rwanda.

He told Goal: “I am someone who doesn’t want dirty glory, and in my life, I have never been involved in what is not clean, and that was why I packed my bags and left the Super Eagles.

“I can’t work or stay where I see that is dirty because I am serving a clean God, and if I am in an area that is not clean, I will have to leave the place.

“When they appointed Stephen Keshi as a coach, he was acting somehow in which I told myself that it was time for me to leave the Super Eagles.

“I packed my bags, and I told my wife and family that I can’t be involved in dirty deals.”