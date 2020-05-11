Guardiola Had It Easy As Barcelona Manager – Stoichkov

Bulgaria football legend, Hristo Stoichkov has said that managing Barcelona was easy for Pep Guardiola because of what his predecessor left on ground.

Guardiola took over from Frank Rijkaard and led the team to winning two Champions League trophies and a host of other trophies during his time at the club.

However, Stoichkov believes Barcelona would have achieved all, with or without him.

In a chat with The MIrro, Stoichkov said, “Barcelona were already cooked.”

“Pep’s work was easy, as he knew the infrastructure of the youth system perfectly well.

“Frank Rijkaard made the squad Pep took over.”[Lionel] Messi and other players had already debuted with Rijkaard.

“Spectacular things would have been achieved with Pep or without.

“There was Thierry Henry, Deco, Ronaldinho, Rafa Marquez, Carles Puyol and Victor Valdes.

“There were a few players Pep needed to move, but Andreas Iniesta and Pedro came in, and there was more playing time for Lionel – then the team was complete.”