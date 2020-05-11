Governors Playing Politics With Almajiri Children – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has stated that governors in the north are playing politics with the deportation of almajiri children in the region.

This comes after Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State revealed that the almajiri children deported to the state from Kano are positive for COVID-19.

According to Ganduje, the almajiri children Kano State also received from other states are positive for COVID-19.

“Yes, some of the Almajiri that were brought from other States to Kano State were confirmed positive of the virus, some of them that were taken to other States were confirmed positive.

“The only difference is that Kano State is not playing politics out of it and therefore did not come out to say that the children brought from Bauchi, brought from Plateau or brought from other States have tested positive.

“Certainly, what they need is not publicity, what they need is attention because the infection had already taken place. So there is nothing we can do about that,” he said.