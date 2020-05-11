The Academic and Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has stated that Nigerian governors are not doing enough to protect their citizens in this coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed by the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

Concerning face masks, Akinwole lamented that all kinds which are not approved have now flooded the streets.

“About a month ago, we produced hand sanitisers for frontline workers, including our members who are in various committees fighting COVID-19 nationwide.

“We are challenged that facemasks are becoming expensive and different types of local face masks which have not followed international standards are seen on the streets being sold to people.

“This is why we have decided to produce this using our expertise and following international procedure and we shall distribute them to our members who live in various communities to protect them and prevent them from community transmission of COVID-19 when they are in the public. We urge the government to do more to protect frontline workers because the government is not doing enough at the moment,” he stated.