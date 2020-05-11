Ezekwesili Criticizes Wike For Demolishing Two Hotels In Rivers State

Former presidential aspirant, Oby Ezekwesili has slammed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the demolition of two hotels done on his orders.

Prodest Hotel and Etemeteh Hotel in Eleme Local Government Area were demolished for violating the lockdown order declared by Wike in the state.

His action has now been described by Ezekwesili as a flagrant abuse of power bound to cause anarchy.

She tweeted: “Power in the hands of persons without self-discipline in the absence of social accountability creates monsters in any society. Lord Acton will forever be right. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

“I have seen enough flagrant abuse of power among our political class to know that both they and citizens are still enamoured of the unaccountable governance style of the inglorious military era.

“Such arrogance of power against citizens because of delegated temporary ‘title’.

“Democratic ethos, values, principles and nuances totally forbid the kind of action Governor Wike of Rivers took in demolishing a hotel no matter whatever “Executive Order” he travels signed. His action breeds anarchy in society and is condemnable. There is the morning after.

“It is self-discipline that makes one with enormous powers to be restrained in exercising it.

“Whatever else you do as a young person preparing for Public Leadership in this land, please get self-discipline before whatever ‘title’ they start calling you to swell your head.

“It is important for the hotel-owners in Rivers State to sue the Rivers State Government.

“Our Democracy cannot continue to be operated in the breach by this half-civilian-half-military mentality. Enough said”.