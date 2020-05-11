Don Jazzy Speaks On Rape, Calls For Revamp Of Sexual Crimes Laws

Music producer, Don Jazzy has stated that the lawmakers and the judiciary need to revamp the laws on sexual crimes in Nigeria.

This he disclosed on social media while lending his voice against rape in Nigeria.

According to the Mavin Records boss, parents also have a role to play in ensuring their children grow up to know that the will of others need to be respected.

He wrote: “It’s so heartbreaking to see how far some people would go to dehumanize others for their own sexual urge and satisfaction. As children grow, parents need to give them proper orientations on respecting people’s will and not forcing them against it.

“Lawmakers, Law enforcers and the Judiciary also need to work in unison to revamp our laws on sexual crimes to address these endemic acts and give the most effective deterrents to them. Our society should be one that frowns against these acts and not enable them.

“I hope everyone who have been victims do find their healings and get the justice they deserve #SayNoToRape”.