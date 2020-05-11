Critics Of Lockdown Ease Know Nothing About Kano – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has slammed all those criticizing the decision to ease the lockdown in the state which was declared due to coronavirus pandemic.

The criticism arose due to concerns over a spike in COVID-19 in the state which has the highest number of cases after Lagos.

Speaking on Monday during the distribution of face masks in the state, Ganduje stated that the critics know nothing about Kano and are only speaking from the comfort of “their air-conditioned offices in Abuja”.

He said, “Those criticising the steps being taken by the state government in relaxing the lockdown are only sitting in their air-conditioned offices in Abuja and making noise for they know nothing about Kano, they have no idea about the composition of Kano and they understand nothing about the social set up of the state,” the governor said.

“Kano is a mega city and is a complex society that is bigger than many states in the country. It shares the same characteristics with other megacities of the world and needs to be treated as such.”