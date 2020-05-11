Chinese People Don’t Want Nigerians In China – Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has reacted tothe maltreatment suffered by Nigerians in China.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this during a town hall meeting held with Nigerians in America via Zoom.

According to her, it seems Chinese people don’t want Nigerians and other Africans in their country which may be a reason for the maltreatment meted out.

“I will be very realistic with the issue of Africans in China…what I am seeing is that they don’t want Africans in China. Some businessmen are stranded there but when you want to your home, they don’t allow you. In China, if you don’t have a residence, you can’t get a permit,” she said.

She added: “We need to build a world of peace and love. There has to be reciprocity: Respect me and I respect you, treat me well and I treat you well. They should demand their right and obey their laws too but the laws should not be discriminatory,” Dabiri-Erewa added.