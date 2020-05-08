Wike Gives Directive To COVID-19 Task Force In River State

Governor Nyesom Wike of River State has given a directive to the COVID-19 Local Government Task Force in the state towards curbing the spread of coronavirus.

During the inauguration of the Task Force, Wike stated that they should identify hotels which are still operating despite a lockdown order declared in the state.

He said “From tomorrow, move into any hotel that is operating, identify it and we will bring down the hotel.

“I have the political will and those people who disobey will face the consequences.

“Nobody should come from outside to compound our problems and import this invisible killer. We will not accept that.

“We should not allow what is happening to continue, we don’t have the capacity to face it and there will be no support from any quarter.

”Hotels with existing guests should send their lists to the governor’s office for scrutiny and approval.”

This comes after the governor accused the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state of collecting money from companies to enable them to flout the lockdown order.