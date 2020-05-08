Wike Accuses Police Of Getting Bribed To Sabotage Lockdown in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state of sabotaging the lockdown order put in place to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to Wike, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Adamu Abubakar, issued letters to companies after collecting money from them.

The governor also stated that Adamu released the people he arrested after their companies paid him money.

“It is unfortunate to see the level of sabotage that we get from the police, particularly, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Rivers State Police Command.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police will sign approvals for companies because he wants to collect money. I am the Governor of this state and there cannot be two governors.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police has no powers to issue approvals when the State Government has locked down the state. After the State Security Council met and agreed on the lockdown, the Deputy Commissioner of Police went ahead to issue illegal letters to companies to operate. I have never seen that in my life”, Wike said.