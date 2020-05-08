Second Batch Of Nigerians Arrive From UK – Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Another batch of Nigerians has been welcomed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos after arriving from the United Kingdom.

This was disclosed on social media by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM.

This comes just days after 256 Nigerians arrived from Dubai due to coronavirus pandemic.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated that the returnees will be taken to Abuja where they will be placed under compulsory isolation to determine their coronavirus status.\

Her tweet read: “The first evacuation from the UK has landed Lagos.

“The passengers will be proceeding to Abuja where they will be on 14day compulsory isolation.”