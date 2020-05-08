Presidency Reveals Why FG Is Not Giving States Money Against COVID-19

The Presidency has revealed why the Federal Government is not giving out funds to state governments to help in their fight against COVID-19.

Femi Adesina, a Special Adviser to the President, stated that most state governors have prioritized money over the need to overcome COVID-19.

He said, “The Federal Government assisted Lagos State with N10 billion for its commitment and only because it was satisfied that the government of Lagos started on the right footing, rolling out proper plans and mobilising its fund to fight the pandemic.

“Lagos State was only scouting for technical, manpower and facility supports, not financial support.

“The Buhari government felt obliged to lend a financial hand not because it was asked to, but because it was convinced it should.”