Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Tabernacle has declared the doors of churches in Nigeria open despite a lockdown order which prohibits such in the country.

Thus comes just days after he questioned the decision of authorities to keep churches closed while markets are allowed to operate in the lockdown period.

In the video below, Oyedepo laid a curse on anyone who goes against his declaration for the doors of churches to be opened.

”The doors to churches across Nations are again declared opened this morning. Can I tell you this? Hunger is far more devastating than any virus that will ever visit the earth.

It kills silently. There is no vaccine for hunger. There is no medical solution to hunger.

Hunger has no treatment than to have food and Spiritual famine is far more devastating.

That is what the devil is looking for but he has failed. The church is back on its feet. Anyone who hates to see that dies for it.

The church of Christ on the earth is liberated. Spiritual famine shall not have its way.

Can I tell the world, no one has the answer to a problem like Jesus” he said.