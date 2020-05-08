Ondo State To Arrest, Isolate Defaulters Of Face Mask Policy

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has warned that defaulters of face mask policy in the state will be arrested and isolated.

Akeredolu made this known while speaking at the flagging off of the distribution of 500,000 face masks produced by the state.

The governor stated that the defaulters will be kept in isolation for 14 days and their samples will be taken for ntesting.

“It is significant for me to inform the public that whoever is arrested for not wearing the nose mask will be kept in the isolation centre for 14 days and have his specimen taken to be tested for the virus. Such individual will be responsible for his or her upkeep at the centre.

“Wearing of nose masks in public places is mandatory for every resident in the state. The enforcement has already commenced,” he said.