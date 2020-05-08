Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Friday, May 8th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, May 8th, 2020.

1. Judge Who Cancelled June 12 Presidential Election Dies

The Judge who annulled the June 12, 1993, Presidential Election, Justice Dahiru Saleh, has died.

While confirming his death, a family source disclosed that the judge was buried at the palace of the emir of Azare around 4:30 pm on Thursday.

2. Why Almajiri System In The North Must Be Abolished- El-Rufai

The Almajiri system tradition which has been in the northern region for more than a thousand years has become a major thorn in the flesh of the governors in the region.

Speaking on why the almajiri system must be abolished, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said all the political leaders are determined to bring an end to the Almajiri system in the region.

3. Nnamdi Kanu Gives Buhari Only Condition To Dump Biafra Agitation

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has vowed to dump Biafra agitation should President Muhammadu Buhari to appear in a live broadcast as he (Kanu) did on Wednesday.

Naija News had reported earlier that a controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo said Nnamdi Kanu was dead.

4. Gov Sanwo-Olu And Wife’s 3rd COVID-19 Test Result Revealed

Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi on Thursday, May 7 took to his verified Twitter handle to disclose the Coronavirus test result for the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the commissioner’s report, Governor Sanwo-Olu and wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu’s COVID-19 test result has returned negative again for the third time.

5. COVID-19: FG To Start Feeding School Children At Home – Minister Reveals

The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed its intention to reach out to homes of school children with the ‘School Feeding Programme’ amid the pandemic.

The development was revealed on Wednesday, May 6 in a statement by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, who noted that the state governments will work with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to continue in feeding schoolchildren in their homes.

6. HURIWA Gives Buhari 78 Hours To Recall Appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has been warned by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, to call back his recent appointments.

The group in a lengthy statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, May 7 threatened to call for a suit against the president if he refused to call back those he recently approved as the Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, describing the move as unconstitutional.

7. 48 Recovered COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos State

The Lagos State government on Thursday announced it has discharged another 48 coronavirus patients after testing negative twice.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who noted that those discharged were 32 males and 16 females, all Nigerians.

8. Shehu Sani Speaks On How Governors Can Solve Almajiri Problem

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna central constituency, Shehu Sani, has condemned the deportation of almajiris to their States of origin.

Recall that the Almajiris were deported to their various states in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the region.

9. Coronavirus Kills 5 More Persons In Kano State

The Kano State Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed that it recorded another five COVID-19 deaths.

The State made this known in a tweet, the tweet revealed that 30 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease were recorded on Wednesday, May 6th in the state.

10. COVID-19: Why Infectious Diseases Bill Is Illegal – Falana

Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has described the Infectious Diseases Control Bill introduced by the National Assembly as illegal and unconstitutional.

Falana stated this when speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Wednesday.