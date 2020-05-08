Lagos Commissioner Of Health Denies Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has reacted to report that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Describing the report as fake, Akin Abayomi also advised the public to only seek information on COVID-19 from trusted sources.

He wrote on Twitter: “Remain vigilant and continue to play your part as responsible citizens in curtailing the spread of #COVID19 in our communities.

“It is evident that the fake news is calculated at causing panic and unnecessary anxiety amongst the populace. I therefore urge the public to disregard any news on #COVID19 that does not emanate from @followslasg official communication channels and other verifiable sources.

“I hereby implore the general public to disregard the fake and misleading news circulating in the media to the effect that I have tested positive to #COVID19 infection”.