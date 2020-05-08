Isolate For 14 Days Or Leave Kogi – Yahaya Bello Tells NCDC

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has told officials from the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, to isolate for 14 days or leave the state.

The NCDC officials arrived Kogi State on the orders of the Federal Government to assist the state to boost its testing capacity.

Kogi State alongside Cross Rivers are the only states on Nigeria which have not recorded any case of COVID-19.

Noah Andrew, leader of the delegation from Abuja, had presented a letter to the governor concerning their mission to the state.

The letter is titled: “Deployment of Rapid Response Squad to help in fighting Covid-19”, to the governor”.

According to him, the officials who had provided logistics support to other states were in Kogi to do the same.

He revealed that two members will assist the state government’s effort in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are here to support the state in shipping swabs and samples and ascertian the preparedness of the state in fighting Covid-19,” he said.

Yahaya Bello who received the letter revealed that the state has been siccess against COVID-19 because of its experience in battling malaria and Lassa fever.

He also asked the NCDC officials to quarantine for 14 days or leave the state immediately.