God Left Nigeria A Long Time Ago – Kevin Ikeduba

Actor Kevin Ikeduba has that God left Nigeria a long time ago going by the unpleasant situation the country has been experiencing for years.
Kevin Ikeduba who made this known in an Instagram live chat stated that Nigerians are very religious but their prayers are not reflecting in the situation of the country.
He said “God does not recognize Nigeria as a country, God recognizes the individuals. God left this country a long time ago. We have the richest pastors and alfas in the world.
”We are the country that goes to mosque Friday to Friday. We are the only country that goes to church Monday to Monday. Na we dey do fasting, na we dey do everything. But look at our country, so who have they been praying to?.“
