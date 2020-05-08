COVID-19: Positive Persons In Kaduna Have Travel History – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai has stated that most of the people from seven LGAs in Kaduna State who tested positve for COVID-19 have a travel history.

El-rufai also revealed in a statement that the disease has been recorded in some rural communitie on the border of the state.

The governor used the opportunity to appeal to the citizens of the state to “continue to expose and report persons engaged in interstate travel or who sneak into their communities”.

The statement reads: “As at 7 May 2020, positive Covid-19 test results have been recorded from seven local government areas: Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Soba and Zaria. An overwhelming majority of Covid-19 cases in the state have travel history.

“The consequence of such illegal travel is the widening spread of the virus into the state, and not just into the cities. Infections have now been recorded in some mainly rural local governments on the borders of the state, thereby increasing the danger of community transmission

“The Standing Committee appeals for the vigilance and involvement of all citizens in the effort to avert this peril. Many citizens of Kaduna State have endured inconveniences and consistently complied with the restriction of movement, including the prohibition interstate movement.

“These sacrifices are being jeopardized by the actions of persons who violate the Quarantine Orders, and the misconduct of some law enforcement officers that have facilitated and indulged this grossly irresponsible pattern of interstate travel.

“The Standing Committee appeals to law-abiding citizens to continue to expose and report persons engaged in interstate travel or who sneak into their communities. All citizens should please exercise personal responsibility and comply with health protocols to help beat Covid-19”.