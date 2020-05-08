CAN Demands Explanation On Distribution Of Almajiri Children

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has cried out over the distribution of almajiri children from Kano State to different parts of the country.

Recall that the Kano State Government deported almajiri children to their states of origin in the north as a form of curbing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Recently, large trucks loaded with almajiri children have been apprehended on states in the south.

In reaction, CAN wonders why Kano State allowed almajiri children most of whom tested positive to leave to other states.

This is contained in a statement issued by Chairman, Rev. Dr. Ndubuisi John.

The statement reads: “Inasmuch as we commiserate with Kano State over the loss of their loved ones to mysterious deaths and Covid-19, we still want to know what in the world can be the cogent excuse from the state to permit trailers loaded with human beings, many of them Coronavirus carriers, to leave Kano boundaries and cross over sister states to penetrate their cities.

“Could this be a palliative measure to decongest the Coronavirus from suffocating its orbits?”