The Supreme Court has nullified the judgment which convicted senator Orji Uzor Kalu and his Director of Finance and Accounts, Ude Udeogo.

The conviction was pronounced over the diversion of N7.6 billion belonging to the Abia State Government during the governorship administration of Orji Uzor Kalu.

Kalu was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment while Udeogo bagged 10 years as pronounced by Justice Idris Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos on December 12, 2019.

The decision by the Federal High Court was challenged by Kalu and Udeogo who filed an appeal at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

A seven-man panel of Justices led by Justice Amina Augie at the Supreme Court held that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to convict both.

The Supreme Court also held that Justice Mohammed Liman who convicted them was no longer a judge during the period the pronouncement was made.