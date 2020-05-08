Barcelona Deserves To Be Crowned La Liga Champions – Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas has said that Barcelona deserves to be awarded the 2019/2020 La Liga title if the league ends due to coronavirus pandemic.

Fabregas who once played for Barcelona made the statement in response to former Chelsea teammate Thibault Courtois who stated that his club Real Madrid deserves to be crowned La Liga champion.

“Everyone defends their own interests,” Fabregas told TVE.

“At Monaco, we have been left without Europe next year for very little.

“But if [LaLiga Santander] stopped, as it has done in France, Barcelona would be worthy winners.

“We are not stopping because we like it. We are doing for an unavoidable cause.”

Fabregas spoke highly of Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga who plays in Ligue 1 for Rennes.

“He has brutal qualities and is very strong,” Cesc mentioned.

“He doesn’t look his age.”

Another Ligue 1 player high on Los Blancos’ priority list is Kylian Mbappe.

“He’s a guy with lots of hunger, who wants to be the best,” he said.

“For the way he plays, who would really suit a team like Real Madrid.”