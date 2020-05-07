Richard Mofe Duncan Declares Himself A Feminist

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Duncan has declared himself a feminist by staying that women are equal to men and should not be walked on.

Richard Mofe Duncan stated this in a post in which he celebrated his Caucasian girlfriend.

The actor who recently announced his divorce from his second marriage wrote:

“LIVE • LOVE • make her LAUGH •

A real man never hurts a woman. Be very careful when you make a woman cry, because God counts her tears. The woman came out of a man’s rib, not from his feet to be walked on, and not from his head to be superior, but from his side to be equal. Under the arm to be protected, and next to the heart to be loved. (Read this somewhere and thought I’d share.)

” #NoWomanNoCry • #SeeWomenAsEquals • Why did the bible say “Husbands love your wives” and not the other way around? THINK ABOUT THAT FOR A SECOND? Men just generally need to treat women better period. ? #Feminist • #MadeByGod • #RaisedByAWoman ? #LifeOfMo #ManLikeMofe”.