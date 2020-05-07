Niger State Government Denies Protest By COVID-19 Patients

The Niger State Government has debunked claims of a protest by COVID-19 patients in the state over the way they are being treated.

A video had surfaced showing the patients protesting against being kept at the isolation center under poor treatment.

In reaction, Niger State Government stated that the protesters were just a COVID-19 patient and her family clamouring for her removal from the isolation center.

A statement reads: “There are two toilet facilities, one for females and one for Males. The isolation center has 24 hours of electricity, having been connected to a 33KVA and standby generator.

“The relations of the patient did not want the woman to be quarantined. So, they started making trouble, demanding her release. Out of mischief, they also went on to do a video in order to discredit the efforts of the state government.

“However, in line with the guidelines by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, both the woman and her brothers have been quarantined.”

The Task Force in the state revealed that the woman left Kano State where she tested positive for COVID-19 to seek treatment in Niger State.

“Her reason for coming to Niger State according to her was because of her inability to access health care services in Kano State. So, she decided to contravene Niger COVID-19 Order and came back to Suleja, Niger state, but for the alertness of good-spirited individuals who raised an alarm, she was immediately picked up. Her relations however followed from Suleja in protest down to Minna,” the Task Force cleared.