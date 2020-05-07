Kogi, Cross Rivers Free Of COVID-19 Cases – NCDC

Kogi and Cross Rivers States are free of COVID-19 as shown in a list of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 release by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC.

The list shows that 34 States including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Lagos- 1,308

Kano- 427

FCT -316

Borno -116

Gombe -103

Katsina -95

Ogun -95

Kaduna -85

Sokoto -85

Bauchi -83

Edo -65

Oyo -52

Zamfara -46

Jigawa -39

Osun -37

Kebbi -18

Delta -17

Akwa Ibom -16

Kwara -16

Taraba -15

Adamawa -15

Rivers -14

Yobe -13

Ondo -13

Ekiti -12

Nasarawa -11

Enugu -8

Bayelsa -5

Ebonyi -5

Plateau -4

Niger -4

Benue -2

Imo -2

Abia- 2

Anambra -1

Concise News recalls that the Kogi State Government raised an alert on attempt smuggle in COVID-19 positive persons into the state.