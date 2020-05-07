Kogi, Cross Rivers Free Of COVID-19 Cases – NCDC

Kogi and Cross Rivers States are free of COVID-19 as shown in a list of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 release by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC.
The list shows that 34 States including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Lagos- 1,308
Kano- 427
FCT -316
Borno -116
Gombe -103
Katsina -95
Ogun -95
Kaduna -85
Sokoto -85
Bauchi -83
Edo -65
Oyo -52
Zamfara -46
Jigawa -39
Osun -37
Kebbi -18
Delta -17
Akwa Ibom -16
Kwara -16
Taraba -15
Adamawa -15
Rivers -14
Yobe -13
Ondo -13
Ekiti -12
Nasarawa -11
Enugu -8
Bayelsa -5
Ebonyi -5
Plateau -4
Niger -4
Benue -2
Imo -2
Abia- 2
Anambra -1
Concise News recalls that the Kogi State Government raised an alert on attempt smuggle in COVID-19 positive persons into the state.
