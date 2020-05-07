Katsina’s Major Challenge, Banditry Not Coronavirus – Gov Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that coronavirus is not an issue in the state because the people are more worried about banditry.

Masari made this known while receiving Leo Irabor, chief of defence training and operations, and other senior officers from the defence headquarters in Abuja.

According to the governor, residence have been living in fear following the killing of 50 people by the bandits in two weeks.

He said, “We sincerely appreciate the efforts of the security agencies in the fight against banditry, but we must also state that the situation has become so overwhelming. We are running out of words to convince our people that we are on top of the situation.

“They are, by the days, loosing confidence in us as their leaders, saddled with the responsibility of securing their lives and properties.

“I am so saddened with the situation we are in now, because to most of our people in the troubled areas, COVID-19 is not even an issue.

“It may have taken over the world and the news about it, but not here. Attacks by armed bandits have have become a daily affair. In about 2 weeks, we have lost more than 50 people. At our own end and within the resources available, we have provided support to the security agencies.

“We even brokered peace through an Amnesty and reconciliatory drive. Some of the bandits repented and joined us in the fight, they were however overpowered by the unrepentant ones who are more sophisticated.

“I am using this opportunity to inform the defense headquarters that our people have started mooting the idea of taking up arms against the bandits no matter the consequences. We are doing our best to stop them and assure them that our security agencies are on top of the situation.”