Kano Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Mocking Abba Kyari

Engineer Mu’az Magaji, the Kano State Commissioner who was sacked for mocking the death Abba Kyari has tested positive for COVID-19.

Magaji disclosed this on a Facebook post in which he revealed that he has been transfered to an isolation center where he would be treated.

The Ex-commissioner wrote, “this morning, my NCDC test is out. I have been confirmed COVID-19 positive, and have been moved to one of the state facilities,” he wrote.

Magaji had mocked the death of late Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, when news of his death broke out last month.

Magaji added that he’s “going through a historical moment of our time, a time we will either live to remember or we will be remembered having lived in. Whichever applies, Alhamdulilah,” the sacked Commissioner however wrote.