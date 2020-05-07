Infectious Disease Bill, Illegal And Unconstitutional – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has said that the infectious disease bill before the House of Representatives is illegal and unconstitutional.

Falana stated that the attempt to replace the Quarantine Act was a waste of time because what the new bill proposed has been taken care of by the Prevention Act of 2018.

Falana disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today program.

He said, “It is pertinent to inform Nigerians that in November 2018, a law was enacted in this country – the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Act, NCDC Act, which has taken care of infectious diseases in the country.

“So, it is not correct, in fact, it is misleading on the part of the House of Representatives to say that it is amending the 1926 Quarantine Act because there is already a development between 1926 and now. You had the 2018 Act which has taken care of the entire provisions of the new bill.

“The new bill, as far as the law is concerned, is superfluous. Its provisions are largely illegal and unconstitutional.”