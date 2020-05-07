How Man United Coach Made Ronaldo Became Player He Is Today

Darren Fletcher has praised Walter Smith for the amazing job he did at Manchester United in transforming Cristiano Ronaldo to the player he is today.

Fletcher and Ronaldo played alongside each other from 2003 to 2004 during which they won three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Fletcher told The Lockdown Tactics : “Ronaldo, as a young boy, he basically got chucked on a plane after a pre-season game because of how well he played against us and a week later he was in Manchester.

“He learnt English so quick, he was 18, he did extra training every day, he was the first player to go and get a personal chef.

“He brought in ankle weights to train in so in a game he felt sharper when he took the ankle weights off.

“What a guy. He was determined to be the best player in the world. When you see his ability… yeah, he was frustrating in the beginning, he was a young skinny lad, the dedication and effort he put in, the single-mindedness to go and become the best player in the world.

“Listen, he had a tough time as well in the dressing room. There were times he was holding on to the ball too much and his decision-making wasn’t there yet. He had a tough time, he got told a few home truths.”

Before adding: “Walter came in and he basically decided to not give fouls in training. I know it was definitely for Ronaldo.

“And the boys were flying into each other and Ronnie was getting lumps kicked out of him.

“Before, you wouldn’t get soft fouls but you would get a foul, he’d be taking the mick, draw a foul, win it, laugh, get the ball.

“So Walter just decided there were no fouls now in training. Ronaldo for two weeks was going bananas, ‘who’s this Scottish guy? What is this?’.

“Basically, the lads tackled you anyway at United, but if you knew there wasn’t going to be a foul.

“Honestly, it’s amazing how quickly Ronnie started moving the ball and running because he knew he wasn’t going to get a foul, so there was no point hanging on to it.

“And then he started to score more goals and get in more goalscoring positions. Listen, it’s a small little thing but I feel the second half of the season under Walter Smith he made a big step.“